Malaga beats Villarreal 1-0

Malaga (Spain) : Malaga triumphed over Villarreal in Spanish First Division football action, scoring the only goal of the match after a penalty that was converted by Uruguayan midfielder Chory Castro.

Malaga sallied forth with determination, pushing for the much-needed win and creating danger with both tactical and strategic moves along both wings, reports Efe.

The home squad had its first scoring chance in the 30th minute when Uruguayan forward Diego Rolan got within range but it came to nought.

The match entered a rather lackluster phase for the next few minutes until Rolan took advantage of a defensive failure on Villarreal’s part to drill into the area, where he was fouled by Asenjo, whereupon Castro scored in the 37th minute on the penalty throw-in.

In the second half, Malaga continued to be the more intense squad, developing several scoring chances that ultimately didn’t up the score, while Villarreal lacked rhythm, never finding the right combination despite several substitutions.