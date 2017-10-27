Mahesh, Indrajith take TN ahead of Mumbai

Mumbai : An unbeaten 103 by V Yo Mahesh, batting at No.9 combined with a superb 152 by B Indrajith helped Tamil Nadu post 450 and grab a vital 76-run lead against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Group “C” match here.

Resuming at the overnight 239 for 5, the visitors lost R Ashwin (13) and N Jagadeesan (21) in the space of 48 runs. However, Indrajith continued to bat with assurance and was involved in a 52-run partnership with Yo Mahesh as the team continued its pursuit of Mumbai’s score of 374. The hosts struck a big blow when Indrajith was dismissed after adding 47 runs to his overnight score by Vijay D Gohil to leave Tamil Nadu at 339 for 8. Yo Mahesh, who was batting on 26, took on the job of pushing the score ahead.

The 29-year-old, recalled to the state side after nearly five years, mixed caution with aggression and struck some meaty blows. Along with the No.10 batsman Rahil S Shah, he added 72 runs, which helped Tamil Nadu go past Mumbai’s 374. From a point when overhauling the total appeared difficult, the ninth wicket partnership enabled the team gain a 76-run advantage. Yo Mahesh had brought up his 50 with a big six and reached his maiden first-class ton in 213 balls with a ferocious sweep. His unbeaten knock contained nine boundaries and four sixes. His heroics apart, Shah played a key role for Tamil Nadu by hanging around for 104 balls to make 17. The team’s No.11 K Vignesh too contributed by hitting two fours and a six in his knock of 16.

Gohil was the best bowler for the former champions with figures of 4 for 129 while Dhawal Kulkarni and Akash Parkar got two wickets each. Mumbai began its second innings on the wrong foot as first innings centurion Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Vijay Shankar in the third over. However, the talented young Shreyas Iyer went on the attack from the word go and even hit Ashwin for a big six. He reached his 50 in just 43 balls and in the process made sure that Mumbai wiped off the first innings deficit. Iyer ended the day on 56 not out, which included three fours and five sixes.

Brief scores

At Tripura: Tripura 205 and 103

all out in 44 overs (R D Banik 29, Mihir Hirwani 5 for 22, Ankit Sharma 4 for 51) lost to Madhya Pradesh 260 in 80.1 overs (Rajat Patidar 79, Gurinder Singh 4 for 94) and 52 for no loss. Points – MP: 7; Tripura: 0. At Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 584 for 4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302 not out) vs Odisha 294 for 6 in 102 overs (Govinda Poddar 111, Subhransu Senapati 91, Bhargav Bhatt 3 for 66).