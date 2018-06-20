Mahenda Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi feels unsafe and therefore applies for gun license

Mahenda Singh Dhoni applied for a gun in 2006 and was initially turned down but now, Mahenda Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has applied to get either a pistol or a .32 revolver. She has applied because she travels alone for private work a lot and also stays alone at home and that puts her life in danger.

In 2017, Kolkata, MS Dhoni was seen using a gun in a shooting range. The Kolkata Police had posted on their Facebook page: “The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state of the art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking.”

A kolkata police official said that Dhoni also inspired many new Kolkata police recruit in the shooting range, “It’s great to host Dhoni for the second time. He’s an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all,” the top Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni told PTI. “It’s a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges.”