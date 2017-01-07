Maharashtra teams start with easy win

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Youth boys’ and girls’ teams and the Junior boys’ and girls’ teams made a bright positive start by comfortably winning their respective group matches in the Team Championship events on the opening day of the 11Even Sports 78th Junior and Youth National TT Championships at the SAMA Indoor Complex, in Vadodara on Friday.

In the youth boys event, last year’s runners-up Maharashtra ‘A’ team, comprising of Sanish Ambekar, Siddhesh Pande, Kotiyan Ravindra and Shubham Ambre proved too good as they blanked Andhra Pradesh 3-0in Group-B. Similarly, the state ‘B’ side of Mandar Hardikar, Yugandh Zende, Jignesh Rahatwal and Raegan Albuquerque scored an identical 3-0 win over Goa in Group-G.

The Maharashtra ‘A’ Youth girls’ squad of Srushti Haleangadi, Rutuja Khopkar, Manushree Patil and Shruti Amrute also stamped their class with an authoritative 3-0 victory against Goa in Group-F.

In the Junior girls competition, Maharashtra A and B teams defeated Chandigarh (Group-B) and J&K (Group-C) by identical 3-0 margins. In the Junior boys category, Maharashtra A overcame Andhra Pradesh 3-1 while Maharashtra B tamed Tripura 3-0.