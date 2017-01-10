Maharashtra pair of Shruti and Manushree score impressive wins

Mumbai : The Maharashtra pairing of Shruti Amrute and Manushree Patil showed excellent bonding and great teamwork as they combined effectively to advance to the pre-quarter-final rounds of both the junior girls’ doubles and youth girls’ doubles events in the 11Even Sports 78th Junior and Youth National TT Championships, at the SAMA Indoor Complex, in Vadodara on Monday.

Shruti and Manushree, representing Maharashtra ‘A’, produced domineering performances to quell the challenge from Andhra Pradesh duo of B. Nagasravani and Ramjali Kajol by a 3-0 margin in a junior girls’ second round match. The state girls showing plenty of aggression were in total control against their Andhra opponents and coasted to a 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 victory.

In the youth girls’ second round encounter, Shruti and Manushree maintained their fine run of form to tame the Gujarat pair of Hely Shah and Sanskruti Malpani in straight games at 3-0. The Gujarat girls’ were clueless and had no answer to the power play of Shruti and Manushree, who wrapped up the match with a fluent 11-3, 11-6, 11-5 victory.

In another junior girls’ doubles second round match, Manasi Chiplunkar and Dyuti Patki of Maharashtra ‘B’ defeated Deepika Neelakandan and Abinaya Ramesh of TN 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 14-16, 11-7, 11-7).

Srushti Haleangadi and Rutuja Khopkar of Maharashtra ‘A’, also progressed to the round of 16 in the youth girl’s competition. The Maharashtra pair overcame Adrija Sarmah and Jitakhee Mazumdar of Assam 3-1 (11-9, 11-6, 15-17, 12-10).

Meanwhile, all the four Maharashtra junior boys’ doubles pairs advanced to the last 16 round. Jash Dalvi and Aniruddha Marathe got the better of the J&K combo of Ritvik Gupta and Manandeep Singh 3-1 (9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-8), while Ashwin ; Subramanian and Hrishikesh Malhotra beat the Telangana duo of Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Suravajjula and Harikrishna Venkateswaran Sridhar 3-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 15-13). Mandar Hardikar Mandar and Raegan Albuquerque had quite a struggle before getting the better of Mohammed Ali/Arvind Kumar G. of Telangana 3-2 (11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12), while Shubham Ambre and Shaurya Pednekar had an easy time as they blanked UP pair of Divyansh Srivastava and Abhishek Pathak 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9).