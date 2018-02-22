Maharashtra outclass Mumbai

New Delhi : Maharashtra put up a solid all-round performance to outclass Mumbai by seven wickets in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

It was a thorough professional performance by Maharashtra as they first restricted a star-studded Mumbai batting line-up to a modest 222 for 9 in 50 overs and then surpassed the score in 46.5 overs losing only three wickets.

It was a perfect example of team effort as there were no stand-out performers but a lot of them made useful contributions in team’s victory.

While right-arm seamer Pradeep Dadhe (3/57 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler, it was the spin duo of debutant off-spinner Prashant Kore (2/34 in 10 overs) and left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (1/31 in 10 overs), who stifled the opposition batsmen in the middle-overs to set up the match for Maharashtra.

While chasing, the strategy to promote all-rounder Shrikant Mundhe (70, 95 balls) worked well as his 117-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Rahul Tripathi (49, 73 balls) proved to be important in the context of the match.

While there was a mini-slump with both Mundhe and Tripathi departing at team score of 135, in-form Naushad Sheikh (51 not out) and Ankit Bawne (37 not out) added 89 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to take the team home.