Maharashtra lads lose to PSPBA, settle for silver

Mumbai : Maharashtra ‘A’ bagged the silver medal in the junior boys’ Team Championship event in the 11Even Sports 78th Junior and Youth National TT Championships. Despite their impressive showing throughout the competition, the state lads fell short at the final hurdle going down fighting 1-3 to PSPBA in the final at the SAMA Indoor Complex, in Vadodara on Sunday.

Aniruddha Marathe gave Maharashtra a bright start by winning the opening rubber with a hard-fought 13-11, 12-10, 14-12 win against Anukram Jain. But the young paddlers from the state were unable to sustain the momentum and were unable to sort PSPBA’s star player Manav Thakkar, who single-handedly carried his team to victory. In the second tie of the contest, Manav easily defeated Shaurya Pednekar 11-5, 13-11, 11-4. He then combined perfectly with Anukram in the doubles rubber to score over the Maharashtra pair of Shaurya and Shubham Ambre by a 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 scorline.

Having established a 2-1 lead for PSPBA, Manav returned to the table and comfortably beat Aniruddha 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 in the fourth rubber to seal the verdict in PSPBA’s favour.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu bagged the Junior girls’ Team Championship crown. The Tamil Nadu team defeated West Bengal 3-1 in the final.

The Maharashtra girls’ team won the Junior Girls’ Team Championship bronze medal after they suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands on West Bengal in the semi-finals.