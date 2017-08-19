Madrid keeper Yanez switches to Getafe

Madrid : Real Madrid have announced that they have reached an agreement with fellow Spanish top-division football club Getafe for the sale of goalkeeper RubÃ©n YÃ¡Ã±ez. (Ruben Yanez)

“The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player RubÃ©n YÃ¡Ã±ez has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad,” Real Madrid said on their website on Thursday. YÃ¡Ã±ez, 23, signed a four-year deal with Getafe CF before being immediately loaned to CÃ¡diz CF for one season.