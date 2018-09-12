Loyalty, group discount for IBVVMM

Mumbai : Online registrations for the 8th edition of the Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon (IBVVMM), to be held on December 9, have begun and a loyalty discount of 10 per cent is being offered to runners who have participated in the last two editions of the event. In addition, a group discount for 25 members and above is also being offered.

In association with Cigna TTK, the IBVVMM is one of country’s very few sport events to offer highest prize money for Indian athletes – a fund worth Rs. 45 lakh.

The event has been recognised as a National level sports event by the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and the running course has been measured and ratified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

This year, IBVVMM is introducing a fourth category of the 5 KM Run for the first time runner. The other three existing categories are – Full Marathon (42.195 Kms), Half Marathon (21.097kms) and an 11 kms Run. The Half Marathon and the 5 KM Run will also include ‘The Indiabulls Home Loans Battlerun’ – an exclusive category for corporate teams and running group members.

The registration fee for the Full Marathon, Half Marathon and 11Km Run is Rs. 750, while for the 5 Km Run the fee is Rs. 700. The fees are exclusive of taxes and convenience charges.

Registrations can be done through the event website www.ibvvmm.com. More information on the event is available on the event helpline no: 88795 59049.

The event is hosted by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal and promoted by Aryanz Sports PR & Events. New Viva College will be the Venue Partner, Enerzal will be the Energy Drink Partner and the Marketing Partner is Meraki Sport & Entertainment.