Love Match! Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari: IPL spot fixing to ‘Bigg Boss 12’; the couple has seen it all

‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant S Sreesanth needs no introduction. The former cricketer is controversy’s favourite child. Sreesanth was banned from playing by BCCI, for his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing in 2013 season. Ever since making his India debut, Sreesanth’s life has been an open book, but very few people know about his personal life, especially his wife Bhuvaneshwari Kumari. His wife has always maintained a low key affair and hardly comes in front of media.

Sreesanth tied the knot with Bhuvaneshwari Kumari, a Jaipur princess, in 2013 in traditional Malayali style wedding at Thrissur’s Guruvayoor Sreekrishna temple while he was still facing the charges of spot-fixing. Going as per Sreesanth’s relative’s statement, Bhuvaneshwari was his pillar of strength when he was going through the spot-fixing charges followed by a month in prison in Tihar jail.

As per a report in dbvideos.bhaskar.com, his wife used to sleep in the kitchen as she also wanted to feel the pain her husband was going through in prison. Bhuvneshwari Kumari aka Nain Shekhawat, a jewellery designer and Sreesanth got married in a traditional Malayali style wedding at Guruvayoor Sreekrishna temple in Thrissur in a low key ceremony.