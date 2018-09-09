Love Match! Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee: Cute Facebook wali story of Team India’s ‘Gabbar’

It’s a techno era. These days people find love or soulmate on internet. While earlier, it was matrimonial sites where people used to check for their life partners, social media is the latest matrimonial site for youths these days. And celebrities are also no exception to this. Team India’s Gabbar aka Shikhar Dhawan found his life partner Ayesha Mukherjee on Facebook. But how did this happen? Let’s check.

Bhajji connection

Harbhajan Singh was a mutual friend between Dhawan and Ayesha on Facebook. Once Shikhar saw Ayesha’s profile and was instantly bowled over by her beauty and sent her a friend request which later she accepted. The duo’s long Facebook conversations turned into a friendship. And, as they say, friendship is love’s first step. The duo eventually fell in love for each other. It was match-made on Facebook.

No fairy tale here

Although they look happy now, it wasn’t that easy as it was filled with lot of ups and downs. Ayesha was a divorcee with two daughters and was 10 years elder to Dhawan. Hence, his family was against the match.

However, cupid struck between the two and crossing all the obstacles the duo are now happily married. Dhawan remained with Ayesha during the tough times by accepting her past and daughters. Dhawan also made sure that his family accepts Ayesha as his wife with her past. The duo got engaged in 2009 but didn’t get married as Dhawan took some time to establish himself as a cricketer. In 2012, the two tied the knot. The couple are blessed with a son named Zoravar.

Ayesha is spotted cheering her husband from the stands on regular intervals during national or international matches. The couple’s romance story proves that the love is beyond age, caste and every other factor.