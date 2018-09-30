Love match! Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh: From a fairy-tale proposal to star-studded wedding

Rohit Sharma is a star batsman and integral part Indian national team. Famously called as ‘Hitman’, Rohit has record of hitting 3 double centuries in ODIs. He has closely guarded his family and love relationships all long. The cricketer is married to his long-time girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh. While it is a known fact that the couple knew each other before marriage as Ritika was his manager, many might not be aware of their long journey.

Who is Ritika Sajdeh?

Ritika is a famous sports manager and used to handle a list of cricketers engagements and Rohit was one of them. Rohit and Ritika started off as very good friends, and it was so for 6 years. Later, it was seen, they were very much in love and on many occasions have professed their love publically. In short, their love story had everything to make a sweet and lovely TV series. They romanced, had long dating period which was followed by a fairy-tale proposal and a star-studded wedding. Many might be or not be aware that Ritika is cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s rakhi sister. They first started meeting as professionals and then turned friends to best friends. Cupid struck between them and their friendship soon turned into love and the couple decided to take their relationship on next level.

The unique proposal

Love and light to everyone ✨✨✨Happy Diwali ❤



After dating for almost 6 years, Rohit decided to propose Ritika and he did in a unique way. Hitman took Ritika to the Borivali Sports Club. There is a special reason behind it as it was the first ground where Rohit first played at the age of 11 and that’s why he chose the place for the special moment. Further, Rohit popped the special question by presenting a solitaire ring and saying those three magical words. And ever since then, the couple haven’t shied away from professing their love on social media.

Grand wedding

The couple got engaged in June 2015 and took the wedding vows in December 2015 in the attendance of many star players in Mumbai’s Taj Lands Hotel. The wedding was attending by many cricketers, Bollywood and Business world people. At the wedding, Rohit chose a cream sherwani with a red pagdi, while Ritika went for an off-beat coloured lehenga. The Ambanis, who own IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and of which Rohit is captain, threw a grand party for the couple attended by Mumbai Indians’ team and big names of the nation.

Two down, forever to go ❤️@rohitsharma45

The couple will now complete three years of togetherness in December. Ritika has been a constant support for Rohit during his highs and lows. She is also spotted cheering him during national or domestic cricketing events. Seeing their love and adorable social media posts, we can say that the duo completely complement each other.

Date night with my ❤️