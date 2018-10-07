Love match! Ravindra Jadeja and Riva Solanki’s not so talked about love at first site to traditional Rajput wedding story

It is said that behind every man’s success, there is a woman. This is same what happened in case of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Rajput boy has closely guarded his personal life with no one from his family coming in front of media or he himself rarely posting anything on social media. There’s also hardly any news about how Jaddu, as he is fondly called, met his soulmate, Riva Solanki.

The first meeting



Jadeja who made India debut in 2009 was reluctant to get married early as he wanted to focus on cricket. However, his family was keen on getting him married early, they found a suitable match for him in mechanical engineer Riva Solanki from Rajkot who then asked Jadeja to meet her at least once. A reluctant Jaddu agrees. To much everyone’s surprise, it was love at first site for him after he saw Riva’s kindness. After the meeting, the two exchanged their numbers and stayed in touch. It is being said that Jadeja’s sister Naina knew Riva before.

Engagement followed by traditional Rajput wedding

The two got engaged in Riva’s native-place Rajkot in a restaurant owned by Jadeja, Jaddu’s Food Field. For the engagement, while Riva chose for plush orange lehenga, Jaddu opted a heavily embroidered sherwani.

The engagement was followed by traditional Rajput wedding which was a close family affair. Jaddu reached the wedding venue by riding a horse wearing a Rajput attire with a turban with broach attached to it. Jadeja also carried a sword sheath as per their tradition. Riva wore a traditional red and green Rajput bridal saree with ornate jewellery. It was a traditional wedding incorporating all the ceremonial customs found in a Rajput wedding.

Lady luck

And as they say, behind every man’s success, there’s a woman. This is what exactly happened with Jaddu, as Riva’s entry earned him a place in 2015 World Cup and Asia Cup team.

Ever since then, it is happily-ever-after for the two. In 2017, the couple were blessed with baby girl Nidhyana.