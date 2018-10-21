Love Match! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat: How World Cup winning captain was bowled-over by Sakshi’s cuteness

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket team. Whenever he retires from the game, his name will be taken with pride and respect. ‘Captain Cool’, as we know retired from Test cricket, and has become a devoted family man. When not seen on-field, Dhoni can be spotted spending time with family, wife and daughter. Besides, Dhoni’s on-field story which is very interesting, if you follow cricket, his real-life story with now-wife Sakshi is also very popular. The couple, whenever spotted gives us major couple goals.

But how did they meet, let’s find out, how World cup winning captain was bowled out by beautiful Sakshi Singh Rawat. Audiences had a small glimpse of MS and Sakshi’s cute love story informers’ biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, but in reality, there is some other story behind it.

Family relations

Sakshi and MS knew each other from the start as their father worked together in the same company, MECON, in Ranchi. Both were also in same school. However, soon Sakshi’s family shifted to Dehradun and the duo lost in touch. However, destiny had some other plans for them.

Destiny played Cupid

MS, who has become successful cricketer by now, met Sakshi in Kolkata at Taj Bengal hotel where she was interning. Dhoni was in Kolkata for match against Pakistan in 2007. Sakshi was introduced to MS by hotel manager, Yudhajit Dutta, Sakshi’s friend. Co-incidentally, it was Sakshi’s last working day at the hotel, and when Sakshi left, Dhoni asked Dutta for her number and texted her. When Sakshi received the message, at first, she thought it as some prank, but later realised the turth.

Sakshi was also reluctant to be in friends with MS as her friends often used to tease her as ‘hopeless romantic’. The two then started dating in 2008 and their affair was a secret one and so was the wedding.

Secret wedding

The couple kept their relationship secret and their marriage was also planned in a way that no one came to know about the preparations. The two tied the knot in July 2010. Dhoni’s friends from sports, politics and film industry attended the wedding and blessed the newly weds. After wedding, Sakshi was spotted cheering hubby from the stands and many believed that Dhoni’s performance improved post marriage. And many years after marriage, Dhoni and Sakshi’s relationship is going strong and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Ziva in 2015. Ziva was born while MS was in Australia for World Cup game.