Love can happen anywhere. There are a number of celebrities who have fallen in love by seeing their partners just once. One such was Indian speed-star Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh. In Ishant and Pratima’s case, their love story took time to grow. Ishant and Pratima first met during a basketball tournament, where Ishant was called as a chief guest and though weren’t playing but she was a scorer. The event was organised by one of Ishant’s friend who also happens to be Pratima’s sister.

First meeting

As Ishant wasn’t aware that Pratima is a national basketball player, he joked that the scorers here look pretty. That’s when his friend quickly corrected him and introduced him to his then future wife. After the meeting, two started interacting and knowing each other. In fact, for Pratima, it took 2 years to accept his friend request on Facebook. But when she did accept it, the two exchanged their number and started communicating with each other.

Engagement and marriage

After which Ishant proposed Pratima, which she accepted and on June 2016, the two got engaged in Pratima’s hometown, Varanasi. Pratima hails from family of athletes with her family known as ‘Basketball family of India’. The couple, after a courtship of 3 three years tied the knot in Gurugram. The wedding was attended by many sports players namely Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Yogeshwar Dutt.