Love Match! Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap to get hitched in December?

The rumour list of 2018 wedding seems to be increasing. After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s marriage rumours with Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh respectively, now the buzz has it that ace badminton star Saina Nehwal is set to get hitched with Parupalli Kashyap by the year-end. As per reports in a leading daily, Saina and Kashyap’s marriage will take place in December, which will be attended by some 100 people and a grand reception will also take place on December 21.

A source quoted to the daily that the families of both the players were planning it for a while and now, they have finalised a date. The arrangements are going on for the December 16 wedding.

Meanwhile, the two badminton stars have been training in coach P Gopichand’s academy since 2005. Earlier too there were reports of the two dating but both remained quiet on their rumoured romance. However, the duo’s social media PDA was enough to tell their story.

View this post on Instagram #internationalyogaday2018 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT