Lords Northbrook champions

Mumbai : Lords Northbrook fashioned a 75-run win over Mulund Gymkhana in the final to emerge champions, in the Under-12 Junior Champions League cricket tournament, organized by N.L. Dalmia High School, Mira Road, at the Police Gymkhana.

Lords Northbrook, who won the toss and elected to bat, scored an impressive 180 for five in their allotted 25 overs following an opening partnership of 71 runs between man-of-the-match Owais Khan and Mohit Tanvar and a 77-run stand between Owais and Umar Khan for the second wicket.

Tanvar contributed 43 runs before being trapped LBW and Owais scored a quick-fire 65 off 63 balls before being run out and triggering two more as Umar Khan and Tejas Chalke were out in similar fashion in quick succession while trying to accelerate Northbrook’s score that threatened to cross the 200 mark.