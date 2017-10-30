Long term vision to win senior World Cup: England U-17 coach

Kolkata : Determined not to get carried away with their summer of success, England U-17 coach Steve Cooper said his team’s aim is to work on a long-term plan of winning the World Cup and European Championship at senior level.

England’s 5-2 win over Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final here last night capped the Youth teams’ remarkable year. They had won the U-20 World Cup in South Korea earlier this year while their U-19 side had won the European championships, reports PTI.

“This is the development team building for future. Nobody is going to get carried away. The expectations will obviously rise with we being the winners of two World Cups but we have a long term plan, will stick to our plan and always be positive. “The long term goal is winning the World Cup and Euro at senior level,” said Cooper at the post match news conference.

England are looking for their first World Cup at senior level since 1966.

“This trophy is a dedication to the good work done in England, the academies, the development work done at the FA. These players have been in the journey for 3-4 years now. They have been on the path where a lot of work has gone into from different coaches. For me it’s a recognition of the English football, where we wanted to go. That we are the holders now of the U-17 and U-20 World Cups is pretty special,” he said.

In their bid to win the maiden U-17 title, England had kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Chile before thrashing the likes of USA and Brazil in quarters and semifinals, pumping in 23 goals in seven matches.

Cooper said the English team showed it was technically a notch ahead of others.

“The results have been amazing, the way we have played, the identity, the belief we showed is second to none. It’s showing the way where we want to go. Our England teams play like that – not one long ball, it’s pass, pass and pass.

“We have a plan that can be used in any game. We showed we can do it at the very best and against the very best. Playing as a team and obviously good individual stuff up the pitch as well,” Cooper said.