Lodha reforms should have come 50 years ago: Bedi

Jaipur : Former cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi on Monday said that all things nasty in cricket administration over the last few decades were by “design” and the reforms suggested by the Lodha committee should have been brought in 50 years ago. “The reforms in Indian cricket administration should have been put in place 50 years ago. The Supreme Court did not jumped in on its own but it brought about some sanity and honesty in cricket administration therefore justice Lodha panel was important,” Bedi said at the ‘Jaipur Literature Festival’.

— PTI