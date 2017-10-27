Lock stock and barrel…!

l India have recorded their 50th win out of 100 ODIs played vs New Zealand (Lost 44, Tied 1 and NR 5) – success % 53.15.

l Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) has recorded his best bowling figures vs New Zealand in ODIs, eclipsing the 1 for 38 at Napier on January 19, 2014. He got his fourth Man of the Match award in ODIs – his first vs New Zealand.

l Indian fast bowlers captured six wickets – 3 by Kumar, 2 by Bumrah and one by Hardik Pandya. The last occasion when Indian fast bowlers bagged six wickets or more in an ODI in India was – eight wickets vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 13, 2014 – 4 for 34 by Dhawal Kulkarni; 2 for 38 by Umesh Yadav & 2 for 55 by Stuart Binny.

l Tim Southee has captured Rohit Sharma’s wicket five times. Only Sri Lankan Angelo Matthews has bagged

his wicket most often than Southee – 7 times in 27 ODIs.

l Dinesh Karthik has posted his ninth fifty – 64 not out off 92 balls. His all nine fifty-plus innings resulted in Indian victories in ODIs.

l Trent Boult (10-0-54-0) went wicketless against India in ODIs for the second time – the first instance being 10-0- 73-0 at Mohali on October 23, 2016.

lShikhar Dhawan’s excellent innings of 68 off 84 balls is his first half century in six ODIs vs New Zealand. Overall, this innings is his 22nd fifty in ODIs.