Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: Indian women vs South African women, 4th T20I at Centurion

The Indian women’s cricket team would be aiming for a quick recovery from a rare setback when it takes on South Africa in the fourth Twenty20 International, where a win would give the visitors an unbeatable series lead at Centurion on Wednesday.

India allowed South Africa to stay alive in the series by slumping to a five-wicket loss against the hosts in the third match in Johannesburg. But having clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, India would now be aiming to secure an unassailable lead in the shortest format series, which comprises five games in all.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of Indian women vs South African women, 4th T20I at Centurion

