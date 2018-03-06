Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka T20I at Colombo

Indian cricket team is back in action after a triumphant limited overs series win over South Africa. The team for this Nidahas tri-nation series will be led by Rohit Sharma and is missing many marquee players. This T20 series will also include Bangladesh and the matches will be interesting to watch.

India go into this series as favourites despite resting big names and Sri Lanka would like to believe that they are back on winning track after a successful tour of Bangladesh and would like to play tough cricket. This series might not have any context but whenever these three Asian rivals compete, there is bound to be some buzz.

