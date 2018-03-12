Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka T20I at Colombo

The Nidahas Trophy has reached a crucial stage as all teams have completed their first round of matches and all teams are tied at two points each. Indian team has bounced back in style by defeating Bangladesh and now would like to make amends against Sri Lanka today at Colombo.

Sri Lanka are coming into this match on the back of a demoralising defeat against Bangladesh and will miss captain Dinesh Chandimal due to over-rate suspension. The match at Colombo will more or less decide one finalist in the tri-series final and India would like to keep their momentum going. SL will be led by Thisara Perera and would hope to put match against Bangla tigers behind and start fresh against men in blue.

