Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShashiKapoor
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi

Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 06, 2017 08:59 am
FOLLOW US:

The fourth day of the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi saw India inching closer towards 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. India got the wicket of SL captain Dinesh Chandimal early on day four and then batted with intent to score required number of runs to set up the declaration. India declared at 246/5, with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring with 67.

In reply, SL suffered early blows and ended the day at 31/3. India requires seven wickets on last day and with all bowlers in good rhythm, it will be pretty difficult for Lanka to save the match. The day again saw players from both sides struggling with air pollution and Suranga Lakmal and Mohammed Shami needed medical aid after vomiting on the field.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK