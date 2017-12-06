Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi
Tagged with: Cricket India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Delhi Test India vs Sri Lanka live scores India vs Sri Lanka Match Commentary
JUST ARRIVED
- VR Ferose on designing a world that is more accessible for people with disabilities
- Sensex down 100 points as RBI policy decision looms
- Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta fight over Puneesh Sharma; Day 65 drama
- #26YearsOfAjayDevgn: Top 15 dialogues of Ajay Devgn – The Ultimate Singham of Bollywood
- Why India’s road ahead is a rather promising one
EDITOR’S PICK
Congress compulsion: From mother to son
Never mind the substance, the Congress Party does seem to care for the form (though under the dictate of the…
Savings-investment myth of demonetisation
Going by the numbers, there seems to be lots to cheer post-demonetisation. Indian households, who hitherto would have spent all…
Time to rewrite the Cong fairy tale
WHEN he returned to India after 12 years abroad, he brought very little to the table. He had no particular…
Later in the week, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is set to review the policy…
The results of the UP local bodies poll last week confirm that the ruling BJP continues to enjoy the peoples’…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi
The fourth day of the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi saw India inching closer towards 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. India got the wicket of SL captain Dinesh Chandimal early on day four and then batted with intent to score required number of runs to set up the declaration. India declared at 246/5, with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring with 67.
In reply, SL suffered early blows and ended the day at 31/3. India requires seven wickets on last day and with all bowlers in good rhythm, it will be pretty difficult for Lanka to save the match. The day again saw players from both sides struggling with air pollution and Suranga Lakmal and Mohammed Shami needed medical aid after vomiting on the field.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Delhi