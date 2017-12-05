Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 at Delhi
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 at Delhi
The third day at Feroz Shah Kotla finally saw a contest as Sri Lanka finally put up a fight and ended the day at 356/9. The day began with Angelo Mathews and captain Dinesh Chandimal tiring Indian bowlers and added 181 for the fourth wicket and also reached their respective hundreds. After the fall of Mathews, SL lost wickets in clusters and now Chandimal is holding the innings with an unbeaten 147.
For India, bowlers bowled admirably without much luck and had to endure tough times for the first time in the series. Ravichandran Ashwin once again showed his class and picked 3/90. India would like to wrap up the innings quickly on day 4 and bat with intent in the second innings to force a result.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 at Delhi