Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Delhi
The third Test between India vs Sri Lanka at Delhi followed a familiar script as hosts had the upper hand at the stumps on day two. The day started with Virat Kohli registering his sixth double century and becoming the first skipper to hit six double tons. The match in the second session saw dramatic pictures as Sri Lankan players were wearing masks and play had to be halted for several minutes. Frustrated with Lanka’s time-wasting tactics Kohli declared India’s innings at 536/7.
In reply, SL got off to a worst possible start as Dimuth Karunaratne lost his wicket at the first ball of the innings and Indians were charged up from the beginning. Indian seamers bowled with venom and hosts dropped couple of catches to let SL off the hook. SL ended the day at 131/3 and face a huge mountain to save the match.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Delhi