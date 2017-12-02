JUST ARRIVED
- UN appeals for USD 22.5 billion humanitarian aid for 2018
- Aashka Goradia stuns in gown during wedding to Brent Goble; see pics, video
- Indian cricket team commemorates Armed Forces week
- Mumbai: One out of every two available flats sold post RERA, claims report
- Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s views on her ‘ideal man’ reiterate she’s a beauty with brains
EDITOR’S PICK
GDP growth up but too early to celebrate
As people, there is an uncanny predictability about the way we, especially the middle class, react to peaks and troughs…
Make the most of private health care
The Niti Ayog has said that after the path-breaking reforms of Goods and Services Tax, Bankruptcy Code and Real Estate…
Fluid political scenario in Zimbabwe
Predictably – and appropriately – the first British minister to set foot in Zimbabwe in 19 years stressed the need…
Relations between judiciary and executive: Unseemly spat
Public sparring between the executive and the higher judiciary is highly avoidable. But as the proceedings of the National Law…
Leave Rocket Man Kim Jong Un well alone
There seems to be no stopping Kim Jong Un. On Wednesday, North Korea’s Supreme Leader, or Rocket Man, as President…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Delhi
India, the No 1 ranked Test side will take on beleaguered Sri Lankans in the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. SL registered their biggest loss in Test cricket by losing the second match by an innings and 239 runs. It was business as usual for India as they ticked all the boxes and continued their impressive run of form. The team played collectively and its a step in the right direction before the South African sojourn.
Captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that they are eyeing the South Africa series and with Shikhar Dhawan returning to fold it would be interesting to see whether India tinkers with the winning combination. For SL, they are still eyeing their maiden win on Indian soil and would like to make a statement before the series ends.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Delhi