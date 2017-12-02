Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Delhi

Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Delhi

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 02, 2017 08:56 am
FOLLOW US:

India, the No 1 ranked Test side will take on beleaguered Sri Lankans in the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. SL registered their biggest loss in Test cricket by losing the second match by an innings and 239 runs. It was business as usual for India as they ticked all the boxes and continued their impressive run of form. The team played collectively and its a step in the right direction before the South African sojourn.

Captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that they are eyeing the South Africa series and with Shikhar Dhawan returning to fold it would be interesting to see whether India tinkers with the winning combination. For SL, they are still eyeing their maiden win on Indian soil and would like to make a statement before the series ends.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Delhi


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK