Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Nagpur
Tagged with: Cricket India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka live scores India vs Sri Lanka Match Commentary India vs Sri Lanka Nagpur Test India vs Sri Lanka Test series
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai AC locals: Railway staff to guide commuters over automatic doors
- PM Modi to address several rallies in Gujarat today
- Stage set for Global Entrepreneurship Summit, all eyes on Ivanka Trump
- BJP demands CBI probe into murder of Tripura journalists
- Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan compares Priyank Sharma with Armaan Kohli and find out who got evicted
EDITOR’S PICK
At last, the Government has called the winter session of Parliament. A brief session from December 15 to January 5…
Philanthropy, inequality and taxes
India celebrates 26 November as Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the final draft of…
What religion sanctions killing of co-religionists and, that too, in a place of worship? Apparently, the Islamic jihadis seem to…
Congress presidency: Too big a shoe
What has been in the offing for the last three years, is now about to happen and if things happen…
Better times lie ahead for the Rohingyas
It is heartening that Bangladesh and Myanmar have signed a memorandum of understanding on the return of the Rohingya people…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Nagpur
The third day at the Jamtha, Nagpur saw hosts making a mockery of Sri Lankan attack as India piled runs on the board and declared at 610/6. It all started with skipper Virat Kohli scoring his 19th Test ton and later converting it to his fifth double century and toying with the mediocre Lanka attack. Kohli was ably supported by first Cheteshwar Pujara and then Rohit Sharma who remained unbeaten on 102.
For SL, nothing went right and are staring at a huge innings defeat. The visitors bowling looked very ordinary and no plans were put in place to stop the flow of runs. SL still need to score 384 runs to make India bat again, with nine wickets in hand and it just looks like a matter of time before men in blue wraps up the victory.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Nagpur