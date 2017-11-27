Free Press Journal
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Nagpur

Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Nagpur

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 27, 2017 08:52 am
The third day at the Jamtha, Nagpur saw hosts making a mockery of Sri Lankan attack as India piled runs on the board and declared at 610/6. It all started with skipper Virat Kohli scoring his 19th Test ton and later converting it to his fifth double century and toying with the mediocre Lanka attack. Kohli was ably supported by first Cheteshwar Pujara and then Rohit Sharma who remained unbeaten on 102.

For SL, nothing went right and are staring at a huge innings defeat. The visitors bowling looked very ordinary and no plans were put in place to stop the flow of runs. SL still need to score 384 runs to make India bat again, with nine wickets in hand and it just looks like a matter of time before men in blue wraps up the victory.

