Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur
It was the same old story on the first day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, as visitors were bundled out for 205 in the first innings at Jamtha, Nagpur. The Lankan Lions won the toss and elected to bat first against India, but lost wickets at regular intervals and never got any momentum going. Captain Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 57, but got little support from the other end. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 4/67.
In reply, India lost the wicket of KL Rahul before the close of play and hosts were 11/1. India went into the match with three changes and would like to score big in the first innings to put pressure on the hapless Lankans. India holds the advantage going into the second day and only way for SL to bounce back is by picking up early wickets.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur