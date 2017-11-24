JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
It is probably the god complex that makes dictators everywhere to try and prolong their lien in power beyond the…
When violence becomes a political tool
Mani Shankar Aiyar’s expectation about a “Godhra moment” sooner or later after Narendra Modi’s ascent hasn’t come true in the…
Padmavati punctures cultural nationalism
The ongoing controversy over Padmavati has an interesting twist. The Deepika Padukone starrer seems to have obscured the cultural nationalism…
Padmavati – a hit even before its release
Now that the makers of ~Padmavati~ have put off indefinitely the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, it is…
Death with dignity gains ‘legality’ in the UK
Last week, this newspaper talked about (http://www.freepress journal.in/world/indian-origin-pharmacist-cleared-of-elderly-dads-murder/1172908) how a UK High Court judge, Justice Green, threw out a murder…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur
India, the No 1 ranked Test side will take on Sri Lanka at Jamtha, Nagpur in the second match of the series. The first match saw hosts coming very close to pull off a win against Lankan lions. The match saw visitors dictating the terms for the most part of the match, but India riding on Virat Kohli’s 18th Test hundred and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s eight wickets in the match came pretty close before bad light ended play with SL seven down in the second innings.
Now the action shifts to Nagpur and captain Kohli has made it clear that they have asked for grass on the wicket to prepare for the more challenging tour of South Africa early next year. SL, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and should play with aggression to challenge India and are still waiting for their maiden win on Indian soil.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur