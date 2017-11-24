Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Nagpur

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 24, 2017 08:55 am
India, the No 1 ranked Test side will take on Sri Lanka at Jamtha, Nagpur in the second match of the series. The first match saw hosts coming very close to pull off a win against Lankan lions. The match saw visitors dictating the terms for the most part of the match, but India riding on Virat Kohli’s 18th Test hundred and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s eight wickets in the match came pretty close before bad light ended play with SL seven down in the second innings.

Now the action shifts to Nagpur and captain Kohli has made it clear that they have asked for grass on the wicket to prepare for the more challenging tour of South Africa early next year. SL, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and should play with aggression to challenge India and are still waiting for their maiden win on Indian soil.

