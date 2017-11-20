Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#DelhiSmog
Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Kolkata

Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Kolkata

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 20, 2017 09:02 am
FOLLOW US:

Sri Lanka’s tour of India came to life on day four at Eden Gardens, Kolkata as India bounced back in style and ended the day at 171/1 and now lead by 49 runs. India’s counterattack was led by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 94 runs and added 166 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul. India batted beautifully to set up the match on Day 5.

Earlier, SL lost wickets of captain Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in quick succession and were helped by the Rangana Herath’s 67. For India Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka’s first innings to 294.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5 at Kolkata


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK