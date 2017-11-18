Free Press Journal
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 at Kolkata

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 18, 2017 08:50 am
It was the same old story as the second day at Eden Gardens, Kolkata was also hampered by rain and India at stumps were 74/5. Resuming at the overnight score of 17/3, India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin quickly against the gentle pace of Dasun Shanaka. Cheteshwar Pujara once again showed his class to remain unbeaten on 47 off 102 balls.

This Test is meandering towards a draw and if the rain relents then we could have a very good contest on our hands as the pitch has plenty for the bowlers and India would be confident that if they put a respectable score on the board then they could make life difficult for Sri Lanka.

