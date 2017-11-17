JUST ARRIVED
- ‘Padmavati’ protest: Entry to Chittorgarh Fort closed
- Akash Chaudhary to Baseer Ali: MTV’s hot hunks appear on MTV India’s Next Top Model Season 3 for hot photoshoot
- Rajnath Singh requests Bill Gates to concentrate on making “Model Villages” in India
- Wow! 9 amazing ways to re-use old saree
- Karnataka: Private Doctors in Bengaluru calls off strike
EDITOR’S PICK
End threats and blackmail against Padmavati
It is extraordinary that even before anyone knows what it depicts, Bollywood film Padmavati has become a hot topic of…
Corruption is what defines them all
They might be having all sorts of problems enforcing a progressive, uniform tax throughout the country, but if there is…
Will Periyar heirs team up with Hindutva?
Tamil Nadu continues to flounder in the political confusion caused by Jayalalithaa’s death. As may have been expected in a…
Nehru’s idea of India gets a drubbing
To Jawaharlal Nehru, India is an idea which has influenced the people who have lived here and who have come…
Hardik Patel’s private conduct in public focus
Without anyone saying it explicitly, there is no denying that the Opposition is throwing its all to try and upstage…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata
Sri Lanka’s tour of India got off to a perfect start as visitors dominated the rain-curtailed first day at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match was hampered by unseasonal rain and wet outfield and SL made the perfect use of the conditions after winning the toss and picked up three wickets for only 17 runs in 11.5 overs. The star of the day for Lanka was lanky speedster Suranga Lakmal who bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets without conceding a run.
India, on the other hand, got a raw deal after being asked to bat first in difficult conditions and lost the wicket of KL Rahul with the very first ball and lost Shikhar Dhawan to a poor shot and quickly found themselves in trouble. To add further misery captain Virat Kohli also went for a naught and now India would hope that overnight pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara stabilises the innings to put a decent score in the first innings.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata