Home / Cricket / Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 17, 2017 08:57 am
Sri Lanka’s tour of India got off to a perfect start as visitors dominated the rain-curtailed first day at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match was hampered by unseasonal rain and wet outfield and SL made the perfect use of the conditions after winning the toss and picked up three wickets for only 17 runs in 11.5 overs. The star of the day for Lanka was lanky speedster Suranga Lakmal who bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets without conceding a run.

India, on the other hand, got a raw deal after being asked to bat first in difficult conditions and lost the wicket of KL Rahul with the very first ball and lost Shikhar Dhawan to a poor shot and quickly found themselves in trouble. To add further misery captain Virat Kohli also went for a naught and now India would hope that overnight pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara stabilises the innings to put a decent score in the first innings.

