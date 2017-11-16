JUST ARRIVED
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kolkata
India, the No 1 ranked Test side will take on less fancied Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After last year’s bumper home season, which included 13 Tests and India were victorious in 10 matches and after the whitewash of SL in the island nation, the men in blue would be expected to continue the winning run. Captain Virat Kohli has some tough decisions to make as the issue of openers will come up with the return of Murali Vijay and the absence of Hardik Pandya will also make an impact.
SL, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and would start as massive underdogs and would like to make a statement and come out all guns blazing. Lankan Lions recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the UAE and would like to keep that momentum going. The matches will be hard fought and Sri Lanka under the leadership of Dinesh Chandimal will have to play out of their skins to pull an upset.
