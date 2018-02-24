Free Press Journal
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Cape Town

Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Cape Town

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 24, 2018 07:00 pm
AFP Photo

India’s tour of South Africa is finally coming to an end and what a wonderful tour it has been. India for the final time will take on Proteas in the third T20I at Cape Town to determine who bags the T20 series. India after the setback in the Test series have bounced back in style in limited overs matches and would like to improve their performance in this match to finish the tour on a high.

South Africa, on the other hand, showed some spark in the second match thanks to stand-in captain Jean-Paul Duminy and Heinrich Klassen. SA are playing with a second string side and will be pumped up to answer their critics in style. The third match promises to be a good one and both teams would want to stamp their superiority to win the contest.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Cape Town


 

