JUST ARRIVED
- Gitanjali Group properties worth Rs 1,200 crore attached
- Viral video! Mahira Khan was forcefully kissed by Javed Sheikh? Read out the details to know more
- Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Sharad Pawar over reservation comment
- CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari
- Racist’ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: Report
EDITOR’S PICK
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…
India’s GDP growth isn’t as good as it seems
In the recently tabled Economic Survey 2018, the government noted that “A series of major reforms undertaken over the past…
Wise to mend fences with Trudeau
Two world leaders were in India in the last few days — Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and Canadian PM Justin…
Trudeau trumps votes over ties with India
At one level, it is rude not to acknowledge the presence of an honoured guest amidst you with the customary…
Modi ignored Indian workers in the Gulf
In purely diplomatic terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation visit to the Gulf and West Asia was path-breaking, exceptional…
Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Centurion
India’s tour of South Africa has now picked up the pace like a bullet train as after winning the ODI series 5-1, the visitors again triumphed in the first T20I and won the match by 28 runs. Indian team is playing fearless cricket and are being well led by captain Virat Kohli. During the first match, India were quite sloppy and would like to polish their performance to clinch the series.
Proteas, on the other hand, are having a nightmarish tour and are looking very average and mediocre. The team is missing several of its first choice players and acting captain Jean-Paul Duminy has not inspired any confidence. South Africa has to take the game to India, otherwise, this T20 series will also go India’s way.
Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Centurion