Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Bangladesh T20I, Final at Colombo

India vs Bangladesh will contest the final of Nidahas Trophy on Sunday. The Nidahas Trophy has been contextless and lacklustre, but during Bangladesh’s match vs Sri Lanka, there were some fireworks on the field with both teams getting carried away and almost coming to blows.

India, on the other hand, despite fielding a second string team have progressed quite well through the tournament and would fancy their chances against Bangladesh. The contest will come down to who can handle pressure well and with stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma finding form, it will be difficult for Bangladesh to outsmart India.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Bangladesh T20I, Final at Colombo