Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary: India vs Bangladesh T20I at Colombo

Indian cricket team got a reality check after losing the first T2OI against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas T20 Tri-series and will now face Bangladesh in their second league match. The men in blue are no doubt missing several key players and onus is on captain Rohit Sharma and experienced players to lead from the front.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are not having best of time either and go into the contest on low confidence and form. Bangla tigers in recent past have got better of India and would hope that they catch them off guard again. The match might be devoid of interest, but these two Asian rivals might entertain the fans.

