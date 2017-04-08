IPL 2017: KXIP 164/4 (19.0/20 ov),won by 6 wickets

Today’s match is between Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants, Supergiants will be confident after their good win against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab will be led by Australian limited overs specialist Glenn Maxwell. This is the fourth match of IPL 2017 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Kings XI Punjab: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla, Varun Aaron, Eoin Morgan, Matt Henry, Rahul Tewatia, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Rinku Singh, T Natarajan.
Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (C), Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, MS Dhoni (w), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Ajinkya Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar.
Kings XI Punjab
|11.6
0
|Imran Tahir to Miller, no run, quickish length ball angling across Miller, whips it back to the bowler
|11.5
0
|Imran Tahir to Miller, no run, back of a length outside off, chopped down to short third man
|11.4
1
|Imran Tahir to Maxwell, 1 run, tossed up outside off, lands on a good length. Don’t think Maxwell knew which way it was turning. It was the legbreak, and he reads it off the pitch and opens his bat face to dab behind point
|11.3
1
|Imran Tahir to Miller, 1 run, tossed up outside off, gets a good stride out to drive to long-off
|11.2
1
|Imran Tahir to Maxwell, 1 run, back of a length googly, shuffles across and works it to deep backward square leg
|I don’t know if 24 off 22 was what Punjab were looking for when they promoted Axar. Now they have Maxwell and Miller at the crease, both on 0 off 0.
|11.1
W
|Imran Tahir to Patel, OUT, another for Tahir. He reacts, as always, like he’s just won the World Cup. Floated up outside off, Axar goes for the big hoick over the leg side. Doesn’t turn as much as he expected, and he ends up hitting it straight up in the air, off the outside half of the bat, and it’s Tahir himself who settles under this ballooner, moving towards midwicket to catch it
AR Patel c & b Imran Tahir 24 (22b 1×4 1×6) SR: 109.0
Chahar to Patel, 1 run, quickish, back of a length on middle and leg, worked away through backward square leg
Chahar to Amla, 1 run, shortish on off stump, pull-whipped to long-on
Chahar to Amla, no run, a touch shorter, goes back to cut but not too much width. Can’t beat backward point
Chahar to Amla, no run, ooh, quickish legbreak pitching on middle and off, length ball. Looks to drive through cover and gets a thick edge to backward point
Chahar to Patel, 1 run, back of a length on middle and leg, goes back to punch to long-on
Imran Tahir to Amla, no run, length ball on off stump, defended to short extra-cover
Imran Tahir to Patel, 1 run
Imran Tahir to Amla, 1 run, back of a length on middle stump, goes back and across to work it to deep backward square leg
Imran Tahir to Patel, 1 run, length ball slanted across Axar. Stays on the back foot to punch to long-off
Imran Tahir to Patel, no run, very full on off stump, jabbed back to the bowler
Imran Tahir to Patel, no run, back of a length outside off, dabbed to short third man
It’s time-out time!
43 of Tahir’s 176 T20 wickets before this game were bowled or lbw. That’s nearly one-fourth. And 38 of them were right-handers.
Chalana: “Risky gamble to move axar up instead of miller.”
Lecs: “Smith should consider deploying one fielder around Tahir just to catch him once he sprints after taking wicket.”
Must Hamid: “Tahir’s Run up after picking a wicket is much more than his run up before bowling”
Stokes to Patel, 1 run, this time he can complete his delivery stride and bowl. Sends down a full ball outside off, driven to extra-cover
Some activity near the sightscreen, or a fielder moving. Umpire lifts his left arm up to stop the bowler and nearly elbows him in the chest.
Ramdas: “It’s just criminal to think that Tahir went unsold in the initial round of auction ! What were the owners really thinking. Class player , love the celebrations !”
Stokes to Patel, no run, full on off stump, jabbed towards extra-cover
Stokes to Patel, no run, short, angling across. Not too much width again, can’t play the full-blooded cut. Chops it instead, on the bounce to backward point
Stokes to Patel, no run, back of a length, angling across Axar. No room to dab it to third man, ends up inside-edging into the ground, not too far from off stump
Stokes to Amla, 1 run, length ball on off stump, takes a big back-and-across step before punching down the ground to long-off
Stokes to Patel, 1 run, full, close to off stump, driven towards mid-off
Imran Tahir to Patel, 1 run, length ball pitching middle and leg and turning down leg, worked away to deep backward square leg
Imran Tahir to Patel, FOUR, very full, on middle stump. LBW appeal after Axar walks across to flick. Rolls towards Bhatia, who misfields at short fine leg, and it runs away for four. All bat. Tahir thought it may have hit Axar’s foot first
Imran Tahir to Amla, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, whipped away to deep midwicket
Imran Tahir to Patel, 1 run, back of a length, turns in towards middle stump, goes back to work it towards square leg
A surprise promotion. Here’s Axar Patel. Simply because he’s left-handed, I guess.
A couple more stats for you:
Amla in T20s since 2016 (before this match) – ave 41.39, SR 134.08, 9 50s in 26 inns.
and…
Ben Stokes in the Powerplay across T20s: Avergae 104.33, economy 9.48, three wickets in 24 innings
Imran Tahir to Saha, OUT, bowled him! The googly again, and again, the length. Saha is rooted to the crease, doesn’t know which way it’s turning, and the ball skids through between bat and body and crashes into middle and off. Not sure what shot Saha was trying to play – maybe a punch through cover, and then had to hurriedly change that to a flick, by which time it was too late
WP Saha b Imran Tahir 13 (9b 3×4 0x6) SR: 144.44
Imran Tahir to Amla, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, clipped to long-on
Stokes to Saha, no run, Full, this time he hits the blockhole on off stump. Saha jabs it back to the bowler
Third man comes in, mid-on drops back.
Stokes to Saha, FOUR, bang, another. Fullish on off stump and Saha clears his front leg to launch it over mid-off
Stokes to Saha, FOUR, slower ball, on off stump. Just back of a length, and Saha puts it away brilliantly. Spots it early, holds his shape, and punches it crisply between cover point and extra-cover
Stokes to Amla, 1 run, full outside off, nearly a yorker. Amla opens his bat face to squeeze it out to deep point
Stokes to Amla, no run, whoops. Length ball close to off stump. Looks to hit over extra-cover and he’s too early into his shot. May have been the slower offcutter. Drags it in the air, towards mid-on, but it bounces well short
Stokes to Saha, 1 run, dropped! Skips down the track and gets a wide length ball. Looks to drive over short cover, who dives to his right, gets a hand to it, but can’t hold on – Christian is the fielder
Christian to Amla, no run, full on off stump, clears his front leg again and whips it hard, but straight to mid-on
Christian to Amla, SIX
Christian to Saha, 1 leg bye, good ball, nips back from just short of a good length. Saha is caught on the shuffle, looking to work it across the line. Big lbw appeal, not given. There was no inside-edge, but it was given as leg-byes. Would have missed the stumps anyway – height was an issue too
Christian to Saha, no run, fuller now, outside off. Saha drags it to mid-on with a lot of bottom hand
Christian to Saha, FOUR, shortish, just a bit of width, and that’s put away brilliantly – both backward point and cover point were in the circle, and he jumped, got on top of the bounce, and split the gap with some deft use of his hands and wrists
Christian to Saha, no run, back of a length, angling down leg again. Saha looks to glance, can only get some thigh pad on it. Dhoni dives left and stops the ball
Dinda to Amla, no run, back of a length on off stump, punched firmly back but Dinda gets down quickly to field it in his follow-through, stops it with his left hand
Saha is in at No. 3
Dinda to Vohra, OUT, a step out of his crease again, and Dinda bangs it in even shorter this time. This one gets up to shoulder height, and this time it was angled into Vohra, cramping him for room, and he top-edges his flat-bat leg-side swat and deep square leg moves to his left to take the catch
M Vohra c Tiwary b Dinda 14 (9b 1×4 1×6) SR: 155.55
Before this match: Amla hit a boundary (4 or 6) every 6.1 balls across all T20s
Dinda to Vohra, no run, short ball outside off. Vohra thought of cutting, but it bounced a fair deal and he decided to leave instead
Dinda to Amla, 1 run, short and wide, not too bad a ball with deep point back. Cut away for one
Shaun: “Is Guptill in the Punjab squad or am I wrong here? If he is, I woulda thought he’d be a shoo-in opening over Amla based on his international T20 form. Him and KW not being able to get regular IPL spots is a bit of a slap in the face to NZ talent, considering how many Aussies get regular games here in India.” — Guptill has a hamstring injury.
Dinda to Vohra, 1 run, back of a length close to off stump, dabbed to third man
Dinda to Vohra, SIX, down the track, and Vohra has smashed that. Dinda sees him coming and shortens his length, but Vohra doesn’t care, just flat-bats it back over the bowler’s head, and it carries all the way
Christian to Amla, FOUR, length ball on off stump, Amla shuffles across, knows fine leg is inside the circle, and just clips it away, to the left of that fielder
Christian to Vohra, 1 run, length ball outside off, nips in slightly. Looks to drive on the up through cover and inside-edges it through square leg
Christian to Vohra, 1 wide, looks for the yorker, maybe. Length is perfect, line is all wrong, a long way down the leg side
Christian to Amla, 1 run, back of a length close to off stump, punched away to deep point
Christian to Vohra, 1 run, fullish, on middle stump, clipped in the air towards deep square leg
Christian to Vohra, FOUR, shot. A bit of width, short, and Vohra just punches it over the up, over backward point, and easily beats the sweeper to his left
Rising Pune have conceded 9.80 in Powerplays when defending, as opposed to 6.52 while bowling first. Dinda: 4.69 while bowling first, 8.62 while defending.
Christian to Vohra, 1 wide, long way down the leg side this time, Vohra can’t even attempt to connect with that
Christian to Vohra, no run, Starts off with a length ball that nips away in the corridor with extra bounce. Beats Vohra’s tentative defensive poke
Dinda to Amla, no run, back of a length, close to off stump, lets it come on and dabs to short third man – point went back to the boundary and third man came into the circle after the strike turned over
Dinda to Vohra, 1 run, short, rising ball close to off stump. Vohra hops to ride the bounce and dab it down to third man
Dinda to Amla, 1 run, fullish outside off, driven airily, on the up, to the left of cover. There’s a man at deep point who sweeps up to his right
Dinda to Amla, FOUR, off the mark with a fluky boundary. Width this time, fairly short too. Amla throws his bat at it and gets a thick edge that races away wide of wide slip
Dinda to Amla, no run, length ball, a little wider, opens his bat face to dab to backward point
Dinda to Amla, no run, starts off with a good-length ball angling in towards off stump. Amla jabs down on it, from the crease, to defend into the off side
Sandeep Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, yorker outside off stump, can only squeeze this down the ground to Maxwell at long-on, who is onto it quickly and throws it on the bounce to the keeper’s end to keep it down to one
Sandeep Sharma to Christian, OUT, oh good catch. This is overpitched at off stump, Christian will back himself to hit this out of the park any day. On this occassion, he gets the bottom of the bat. It loops in front of Maxwell at long-on, but he watches it closely and moves down with it to catch it inches off the floor
DT Christian c Maxwell b Sandeep Sharma 17 (8b 2×4 1×6) SR: 212.50
Sandeep Sharma to Christian, SIX, …and goes short. And wide. Outside off. Sits up for Christian who walks across ever so slightly and pulls this well in front of square and over the boundary
goes over the wicket
Sandeep Sharma to Christian, FOUR, more in the slot this time. Waiting for the low full toss at leg stump, gets it, lifts it over the keeper
Sandeep Sharma to Christian, FOUR, nicely improvised. He wants to paddle, but this one is full and wide outside leg and he has to reach for it. Manages to do it, tickles it fine
Sandeep Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, yorker at leg stump from around the wicket, jammed out to deep midwicket
Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, another back of the hand slower ball, tossed up full at off stump, this time he’s through the sweep early and he gets it off the toe of the bat to long-on
Sharma to Tiwary, FOUR, no one is holding on to this though. Back of the hand slower ball, back of a length at middle stump, steps out and pulls it past Axar who can’t get to it with a slide to his right at deep midwicket
Sharma to Christian, 1 run, slower ball, full at middle stump, gets low and sweeps this with good connection. It’s dipping at Vohra at deep square leg but he keeps his eyes on the ball and holds on to it on the bounce while diving forward
Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, bouncer at middle stump, jammed into the floor on the leg side with a hook
Sharma to Tiwary, SIX, top-class batting. Mohit misses the yorker marginally and he’s nice and deep in the crease, waiting under this and unleashes a beautiful swing to lift it over long-on
Sharma to Christian, 1 run, low full toss at leg stump, punched strongly, straight to long-on
Patel to Tiwary, no run, steps out, not to the pitch as. Throws his arms at this as it skids in towards him, no substantial connection, rolls feebly into the leg side and the bowler gets across
Patel to Christian, 1 run, arm ball at middle stump, glanced to deep square
Patel to Christian, no run, arm ball, good length at off stump, wants to tuck it into the leg side, gets an inside edge onto leg
Patel to Stokes, OUT, gone! Stokes’ love-affair with the toe of the bat has led to his downfall. This is good length, wide outside off stump. Wants to butcher this on the up through the off side, but he catches it low and lobs back at the bowler who will have taken way harder ones than these in his time
BA Stokes c & b Patel 50 (32b 2×4 3×6) SR: 156.25
Patel to Tiwary, 1 run, good length at middle stump, pushed into the leg side off the back foot
Patel to Stokes, 1 leg bye, short ball at leg stump, wants to send his some way over the roof, but it raps him on the thigh guard
Patel to Stokes, 1 wide, good length, fired flat outside off stump this time, past the pat again
Patel to Stokes, 1 wide, good length, fired down the leg side, past the attempted slog sweep, good take down the leg side
Sharma to Stokes, 1 run, a fifty for Stokes. Low full toss outside off stump, angling across, once more he reaches, once more he gets it off the bottom to long-on
Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, oh the perfect cover drive, but only one. Overpitched outside off stump, nicely behind this and gets it bang off the middle. But extra cover dives low to his right and gets a hand
Sharma to Stokes, 1 run, slower ball, full outside off stump, he gets this one off the bottom too as he hoicks across the line. Straight to deep midwicket
Akshay: “The Million-Dollar-Baby coming good for Pune! He might be the difference maker this year. A score of 160 from here is pretty much possible from here and that will be great.”
Sharma to Tiwary, 1 run, overpitched outside off, opens the face and tries to tickle this past short third man, but finds him
He’s damaged his bat too, time for a change
Sharma to Stokes, 1 run, yorker outside off stump, forces him to drag this down to long-on off the bottom of the bat
Sharma to Stokes, no run, good length, just outside off, right in the slot for his big swing, but this cuts away slightly and beats the outside edge
Stoinis to Tiwary, FOUR, back of a length, into the pads, gets slightly inside the line and bisects fine leg and deep square
Stoinis to Stokes, 1 run, hangs deep in the crease again, swivels and slogs this length ball to long leg
Stoinis to Tiwary, 1 run, back of a length at middle stump, clears the front leg and pulls it to deep midwicket
Stoinis to Stokes, 1 run, slower ball, full outside off stump, goes for the switch hit. More flourish than result. Straight to sweeper cover
Stoinis to Stokes, SIX, get out of the way! This has gone about chest height over the long-on boundary. Just wide of the fielder there, but there is no way he was going to chance his fingers at that. Whew. Steps out, picks the slower ball and slaps it on the up
Stoinis to Stokes, 2 runs, back of a length at his pads, he whips it to deep midwicket’s left and comes back for a sharp second. A direct hit might have caused trouble, but his slide and the half-volley throw are enough this time
Natarajan to Stokes, 1 run, in the blockhole at off stump, squeezed out to extra cover
Natarajan to Tiwary, 1 run, back of a length outside off, rolled his fingers on it, dabbed down to third man
Natarajan to Tiwary, SIX, oh what a shot! Why swat across the line when you can do that? Natarajan bowls this full and wide – he does one or two of these every over – Tiwary hangs low, gets to the pitch and slices this over the point boundary
Natarajan to Stokes, 1 run, yorker at leg stump, clipped off his toes to deep square leg
Natarajan to Tiwary, 1 run, good length outside off stump, pushed on the up, bottom of the bat, to extra cover
Natarajan to Tiwary, no run, good length outside off, Tiwary continues to offer the angled bat on this pitch. Premeditates the paddle sweep, but it’s too wide and he’s beaten
Patel to Tiwary, 1 run, full at off stump, gets to the pitch, turns his wrists and finds deep square
Stokes has played only one dot ball in this innings
Patel to Stokes, 1 run, good length at leg stump, taps it to deep midwicket off the back foot
Patel to Stokes, SIX, shot. Full outside off, gets on one knee and lifts this over the bowler
Patel to Stokes, FOUR, short at middle stump, hurries him slightly but he has seen enough of this to pull it between the two deep fielders
Patel to Tiwary, 1 run, good length outside off, goes deep in the crease and flicks across the line to the open leg side. Dangerous shot on this pitch
Patel to Stokes, 1 run, good length, flat and angled across off stump, punched off the back foot to long-off
Natarajan to Stokes, 1 run, low full toss at middle stump, punched straight to long-on
Natarajan to Tiwary, 1 run, back of a length outside off, mistimed under edge into the off side as he plays on the back foot
Natarajan to Tiwary, FOUR, good looking shot. This is full and wide outside off stump, similar to Rahane’s dismissal, but Tiwary has leaned in and kept low. He also has more pace – uses it to lift it inside-out and get it wide of sweeper
Natarajan to Stokes, 1 run, slower ball, full at the pads, flicked to deep square leg
Natarajan to Tiwary, 1 run, yet another inside edge on this slow pitch. Back of a length, angled across off stump, wants to run it to third man, chops it into the leg side
Natarajan to Stokes, 1 run, full and angled in at leg stump, feet rooted to the crease but gets the flick off the middle of the bat, gets it wide of long-on
Swapnil Singh to Stokes, 1 run, full and flat at leg stump, flicked to deep midwicket
Swapnil Singh to Tiwary, 1 run, back of a length at middle stump, goes on the back foot, and just manages to push it past the bowler for a single. Slight mix-up there but safe in the end
Swapnil Singh to Stokes, 1 run, good length at middle stump, taoped to deep midwicket off the back foot
Swapnil Singh to Tiwary, 1 run, good length, angled in at leg stump, pushed into the leg side off the front foot
Swapnil Singh to Dhoni, OUT, takes it on the fourth attempt. Tossed up at off stump, looks to force this through the off side. He’s reaching out for it. Not to the pitch, lobs it back to Swapnil who probably is a bit flustered that he has foxed Dhoni. Makes a meal of an easy take, but hangs on in the end
MS Dhoni c & b Swapnil Singh 5 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 45.45
Swapnil Singh to Dhoni, no run, back of a length at off stump, punched off the back foot to extra cover
Stoinis to Stokes, no run, good length outside off, sits up like a short ball, slapped on the up, straight to mid-off
Stoinis to Stokes, FOUR, rolls his fingers on this, good length, wide outside off. Beats him for pace, beats him for line, gets his edge – still ends up giving four through third man
Stoinis to Dhoni, 1 run, back of a length at middle stump, tucked off the back foot to deep square
Stoinis to Dhoni, 1 wide, bouncer, way down the leg side, lets it go
Stoinis to Stokes, 1 run, short and angled across him. He wants to bludgeon this through midwicket, but there isn’t enough pace in this pitch for back foot shots. Thick inside edge to fine leg
Stoinis to Dhoni, 1 run, good length at off stump, taps it into the leg side, very late, soft hands
Stoinis to Dhoni, no run, back of a length at off stump, comes on slowly after pitching, forced to tap back to the bowler
Swapnil Singh to Stokes, SIX, you don’t bowl there to Stokes. Tossed up generously at middle stump, he clears the front leg and launches this over the midwicket boundary
Swapnil Singh to Dhoni, 1 run, good length, angled in at leg stump, pushed to deep square leg
Swapnil Singh to Stokes, 1 run, good length at leg stump, pushed to deep midwicket off the back foot
Swapnil Singh to Dhoni, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cuts it past the diving point fielder, finds sweeper
Swapnil Singh to Dhoni, no run, good length at off stump, steps out early, not to the pitch, defended back to the bowler
Swapnil Singh to Stokes, 1 run, full at leg stump, hammered straight to long-on, all along the ground
Stoinis to Dhoni, no run
Stoinis to Stokes, 1 run, good length at off stump, pushed on the up to long-on
Stoinis to Dhoni, 1 run, almost chops it on. Good length outside off, pokes at it from the crease, the inside edge evades the stumps and rolls down to fine leg
Stoinis to Dhoni, no run
Stoinis to Dhoni, 1 wide
There have always been calls for Dhoni to bat higher up, but there might be a reason he doesn’t do it so often. From the first to 14th over, he has scored his runs at 5.99 through his IPL career. Is that slow build-up worth his explosive finishes?
Stoinis to Stokes, 1 run, good length outside off, punches on the up, misfield at extra cover allows a single
fly slip for Stokes
4.40pm The strategic time out has been taken. And here’s something to chew on: Stoinis had never got Smith out in any competition before this.
Stoinis to Smith, OUT, gone! Holed out to deep square. This is back of a length, angles down the leg side but sits in the pitch and straightens. It was awkward and climbed on Smith who was through his leg glance. Gets it high on the bat and Vohra runs to his right again, backwards again – and holds on this time
SPD Smith c Vohra b Stoinis 26 (27b 3×4 0x6) SR: 96.29
Stoinis to Smith, 1 wide, good length, down the leg side, evades Smith’s hoick but gives away a run anyway
Patel to Smith, 1 run, good length at off stump, not to the pitch, but drives on the up and gets it wide of long-off
Patel to Stokes, 1 run, good length, angled across middle stump, closes the face and tucks it to deep square
Patel to Smith, 1 run, good length at middle stump, jumps down the track and pushes it on the up to long-on
Mustafa Moudi: “Vohra didnt let Natarajan pick Rahane’s catch coz he probably knew that Natarajan will pick his wicket as a Bowler ”
Patel to Stokes, 1 run, full at middle stump, flicked to deep midwicket
Patel to Smith, 1 run, good length at off stump, soft-handed push to deep midwicket
Patel to Stokes, 1 run, good length at middle stump, pushed to long-on off the front foot
Natarajan to Smith, no run
Natarajan to Smith, 2 runs, back of a length at off stump, swivels across and pulls this square between the two deep fielders in the leg side
Natarajan to Smith, FOUR, shoooooot. Full, slight shape back but Smith seems to know it’s coming. Full face as he drives – beats the bowler, beats mid-on, beats long-off
Natarajan to Smith, no run, short and wide, chopped straight to point
Natarajan to Rahane, OUT, he has Rahane off his second ball. Full and wide outside off stump, Rahane wants to crash this over the cover boundary but he’s not to the pitch of the ball. Bat turns in his hands as he executes the sliced shot and it is straight to Stoinis at sweeper cover
AM Rahane c Stoinis b Natarajan 19 (15b 1×4 1×6) SR: 126.66
Natarajan to Smith, 1 run, short and angled across him, punched off the back foot to sweeper cover
Patel to Smith, 1 run, good length, fired in at middle stump, punched to deep midwicket off the back foot
Patel to Smith, no run, and repeat, this time he gets a tickle on it through to Saha who doesn’t collect
Patel to Smith, no run, sneaks through between his legs. Short and angled down leg, Smith wants to pull, but this skids on and keeps low to bisect his legs
Patel to Rahane, 1 run, good length, angled in at the pads, flicked to short fine’s left
Patel to Smith, 1 run, good length at middle stump, hangs in the crease and glances it to deep square
Patel to Smith, no run, full at off stump, driven inside-out to find extra cover
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, 1 run, and now he whips a similar ball from a length to deep square leg’s right. This one was shaping away too
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, FOUR, even better. Good length at middle stump, gives the charge, makes some room and uses his wrists to cream it between cover and extra
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, FOUR, a familiar sight in recent times. Good length, moving away from off stump, not a bad ball. But Smith’s superhuman wrists are at this, on the up, and get it through cover point
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, good length at off stump, turns it into open leg side
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, 1 run, good length at off stump, Smith doesn’t lean in like Rahane, but can whip it to mid-on anyway
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, good length at middle stump, tails away from Rahane as he leans in but he can offer enough of the face to push it to mid-on on the up
Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, and again. This is slightly shorter than the previous ball, he’s taller at the crease as he runs it to third man
Sharma to Rahane, FOUR, good length at off stump, this time no feet. Stays in the crease, watches it closely, opens the face at the last moment and runs it past where first slip would have been
Sharma to Rahane, SIX, shot. Bouncer at middle stump at that pace will never trouble Rahane. Rocks back and nails the hook shot, which flies over short fine
Sharma to Smith, 1 run, good length at off stump, walks across and whips it off the middle to deep square
Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, dropped. Vohra puts it down at cover. This is good length, tries to whip it on the up, across the line. Leading edge hangs up in the cover region. Vohra has to run backwards as debutant Natarajan backs away at extra cover. That was Natarajan’s catch. In the end, Vohra has too much to thing about and lets it slip as he goes to the ground
Sharma to Rahane, no run, dot ball pressure. Steps out and swings haphazardly across the line, misses the line and the length completely. This flies over the off stump
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, no run
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, full at off stump, leans in, turns the wrists and flicks it to deep square leg
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, no run, back of a length at off stump, very close to the body, but he opens the face and chops it straight to short third man
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, 1 run, back of a length outside off, driven on the up to Amla at mid-off
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, good length, moves away marginally from the corridor, defended with an open face to third man
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, 1 run, oh what a shot. Good length, about two stumps wide off of stump. He walks across the stumps and shovels this to deep square leg
Sharma to Smith, 1 run, good length, slight movement away from outside off. Follows it, opens the face and runs it down to third man
Sharma to Smith, no run, short and wide again, hard hands from Smith once more, mistimes the punch and it bounces towards mid-off
Sharma to Smith, no run
Sharma to Smith, no run, good length, in the corridor, walks into the shot, punches it straight to covers
A reminder: Mohit Sharma has an excellent record against Smith in the IPL – he’s bowled 26 balls to him in six innings, conceding only 25 runs, and taken his wicket twice.
Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, good length at off stump, comes on slowly, he hangs back and taps it to backward point’s left
Sharma to Rahane, no run, good length, angled into the pads, flicked late, straight to short fine leg
This was the fourth time Mayank was dismissed in the first over of the innings in IPL, in 33 innings.
Sandeep Sharma to Smith, no run, full and swinging in at off stump, shuffles across and defends to cover point
Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal, OUT
MA Agarwal b Sandeep Sharma 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00
Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal, no run, good length, swinging in at middle stump, defended to midwicket off the back foot
Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal, no run, loud appeal, but that’s going down. Trademark inswinger from Sandeep, but it starts at middle and raps him on leg as he looks to whip over square leg
Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal, no run, good length, late swing in at off stump, gets a stride across and gets the inside half of the bat as he pushes it to midwicket
third man goes back for Mayank
Sandeep Sharma to Rahane, 1 run, back of a length at off stump, opens the face and taps it between backward point and short third man
Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl
Chahar to Amla, 1 run, long-hop sliding down leg, he’s lucky Amla’s placement isn’t great. Looks to hit it between short fine leg and deep square leg, ends up hitting it too close to the latter to get more than one for the shot