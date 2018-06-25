Lionel Messi’s family, friends celebrate his 31st birthday
Buenos Aires: Argentina national team star Lionel Messi has turned 31 and his family and friends flooded social media with their well-wishes. Messi’s wife, Antonella Ruccozzo, who stayed in Argentina while her husband competes in the World Cup in Russia was the first to wish him a happy birthday, reports Efe.
“Thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world and for the family we have made that is our greatest treasure,” she wrote on Instagram. The 30-year-old Roccuzzo and Messi have been married for more than 10 years and have three boys.
Messi also received love from his club, FC Barcelona, as well as Argentine football legend Gabriel Batistuta, an assortment of football personalities and even the Russian city of Bronnitsy, where the team is currently training. However, the squad’s latest 0-3 defeat at the hands of Croatia, which puts Argentina on the verge of early elimination following their 1-1 tie against Iceland, hangs over the team captain.