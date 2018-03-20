Lin Dan stunned by Shi for title

Free Press Journal
— By Agencies | Mar 20, 2018 12:09 am
China's Shi Yuqi celebrates with the winner's trophy onthe podium after beating China's Lin Dan in the men's singles final match against at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, central England, on March 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS

Birmingham : Chinese star Lin Dan was denied a seventh All-England Open title as his young compatriot Shi Yuqi clinched a shock victory in Sunday’s final.

Seventh seeded Shi profited from Lin’s lacklustre play to win 21-19, 16-21, 21-9 in Birmingham. The surprising absence of Lin’s famed attacking skills helped Shi to grow in confidence.

The 22-year-old was able to utilise his speed and hard-to-read overhead attacks without inhibition against one of the sport’s all-time great.


Lin would have been the oldest player in 63 years to win the All-England men’s singles title had he prevailed.

But just when he had levelled the match with a burst of delicate drops and sliced smashes, he suddenly lost his rhythm.

Lin became the first player ever to play in 10 All-England men’s singles finals and made it the first all-Chinese men’s Open final for a decade.

Both Chen Long, the Olympic champion who lost to Shi in the quarter-finals, and Lin have been nurturing the development of their compatriot.

Earlier, Tai Tzu Ying, the world number one from Taiwan became the first women’s singles player in more than a decade to successfully defend the title.

But she was not happy with her performance after a 22-20, 21-13 win over Akane Yamaguchi, the world number two from Japan, in which Tai had to save a game point in the first game.

