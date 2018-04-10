Lifter Pardeep Singh takes silver in 105kg

Gold Coast : Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh took the silver in the men’s 105 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday, lifting 152kg in snatch and 200kg in clean and jerk for a total of 352kg.

Sanele Mao of Samoa won the gold with a total of 360kg. He lifted 154kg in snatch and 206kg in clean and jerk.

England’s Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351kg which included 152kg in snatch and 199kg in clean and jerk.

This was the seventh medal for India in weightlifting at this year’s CWG.

Mirabai Chanu kicked off India’s medal hunt by winning the women’s 48kg title on the opening day. Sanjita Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam, Venkat Rahul Ragala and Punam Yadav followed suit by emerging champions in their respective events.

Vikas Thakur meanwhile, got bronze in the men’s 94kg category on Sunday.

Pardeep was off to a poor start as he failed to clear 148kg in his opening attempt in the snatch.

But he recovered well by clearing that weight in his second attempt before another successful lift of 152kg handed him the second spot.

Mao on the other hand, took the lead straight away by lifting 150kg in his opening attempt. He then needed two attempts to clear 154kg which gave him a lead of two kilograms after the end of the snatch phase.

Boxall and Ghana’s Richmond Osarfo also cleared 152kg in the snatch, but Pardeep took the second spot due to a lesser bodyweight.

The clean and jerk saw a bit of a drama as both Mao and Pardeep started off with successful lifts of 200kg each.