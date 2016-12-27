Lectured on morality, Shami hits back at trolls

New Delhi : Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he posted pictures with his wife and daughter, which invited some nasty remarks on his spouse’s dress.
Shami was lectured on morality by trolls because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless gown in the photographs.
The Indian fast bowler, however, gave a fitting reply to the trolls on both Twitter and Facebook.
“Very good morning ?? Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo… (Not everyone get what they desire, only a lucky few get it),” he wrote to his 40 thousand plus followers on Twitter.
“Ye dono (wife and daughter) meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.?? (They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards).”
Former cricketers, celebs come to defense
Former cricketers have come to defense of ace Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who came under sharp criticism of Muslim fanatics for posting his wife Hasin Jahan’s pictures on social media.
Coming to Shami’s defense, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani said no body has right to interfere into anybody’s religious matters, adding that people should learn to look into themselves first before they point fingers at other
“Nobody should interfere into anybody’s personal life. Secondly, there is no force in our Islam. And we have no right to interfere into anybody’s religious matters,” former Kirmani told ANI.
From poet and songwriter Javed Akhtar to former cricketer Mohammed Kaif, all jumped to the Bengal pacer’s defence after a post on Sunday night titled “beautiful moments” attracted shameful remarks as his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress.
“The dress that Mrs. Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified. Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind,” wrote Akhtar.
Echoing similar sentiments, former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta said it was sad that people have reacted in such an irresponsible manner.
“It’s sad because the way people are reacting. See that’s one of the evils of the social media where there are people who are like that. It’s sad that some people in 21st century talk like that. But you cannot really do much,” Dasgupta told.