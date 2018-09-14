‘Leave cricket, turn rapper’: Fans bash ‘rockstar’ Hardik Pandya over gutted comment with smiling pic

An Instagram post by Hardik Pandya turned out as a weapon for cricket fans to criticise the Indian all-rounder. After returning to India from England tour, Hardik Pandya posted a photo on Instagram with a victory sign. However, the words he used to caption the photo did not go well with the readers, and they started giving him new career options other than cricket.

Wearing a black T-shirt with glasses on eyes and making a victory sign with fingers, he said, “Back to India… gutted with the result but it was a well fought series and good to be back home for couple of days before we fly again for Asia Cup in few days time !”.

These were not satisfying words for cricket fans who said that it was not a ‘well fought series’. Taking in mind Hardik’s poor batting performance in England tour, fans started suggesting him to leave cricket and follow some other profession. Some asked him to become a rapper, while some asked him to join modelling.

Moreover, people also started bashing Hardik for his poor performance and asked him to leave the team. While one user said BCCI should drop him from team forever, another user said that Hardik’s brother Krunal should replace him. Hardik had a horror tour of England with scores of 22, 31, 11, 26, 18, 52*, 4 and 0 in four Tests, before getting dropped for the final Test.

Below is the said post and the comments. Have a look.