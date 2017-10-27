Laxman says no to making business investments

Bengaluru : Former India Test batsman VVS Laxman has said he was not keen on foraying into business ventures like some fellow sportspersons had done. “No. I am not keen on making investments in business ventures,” he told reporters at an event here to mark the launch of new products by VIP Clothing Limited.

He was responding to a question on whether he would also invest in business ventures like West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, India batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal had done. He, however, did not give any reasons for not being keen on making investments. Laxman said he laid emphasis on longevity and in getting recognised as a player of extraordinary calibre.