Lawsohtun off to flying start in Assam Rifles tourney

Shillong : The third edition of the Assam Rifles Invitational Football Cup began on Thursday with Lawsohtun defeating Sawmer 2-0 in an exciting opening encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Chief Guest and Honourable Governor of Meghalaya Shri Ganga Prasad formally inaugurated the tournament. In his speech he paid tribute to Assam Rifles for organising last year’s CAPF Under-19 Oorja football tournament successfully and added that the central government is keen to promote sport in general, and football in particular, through its Khelo India programme.

Meanwhile, Director General Assam Rifles and patron of the tournament, Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan, extended a warm welcome to the Minister and Governor for taking the time to attend the opening match, as well as the other dignitaries and teams.

Sixteen teams are vying for the coveted trophy in the knock-out tournament, which will run until March 17. The competition has been organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Meghalaya Football Association.

Besides now-eliminated Sawmer and Lawsohtun, the other teams that entered the tournament are 2016 champions Smit, Ryntih, Mawpat, Umsning, Nongkrem, Umphrup, Lawmali, defending champs Assam Rifles Laitkor, Mawngap, Pomlakrai, Nongrim Hills, Eastern Pirates, West Madan and Kith United.

Sawmer were extremely unlucky to be denied by the woodwork on three occasions, while Lawsohtun, who are twice runners-up, capitalised on their chances to score two second half goals through Bowari Khongstia (70th minute) and Joy Mrong Kharraswai (75th).

Both teams in the game were well-supported by their fans in the stands, who were also entertained prior to kick-off with music from the Assam Rifles jazz band, as well as a half time performance by the force’s famed mass band.