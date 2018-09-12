Last Test script could not have been written better: Alastair Cook

London : England batting great Alastair Cook Tuesday said that the script of his last Test match could not have been written better as he bowed out with a hundred against India here.

“Most amazing week, one you could not have scripted. Just been amazing, great to contribute to an England win, and win the series 4-1. It was also a great game of cricket, to go into the last session of the last day with all four results possible. It was a great advert for Test cricket,” Cook said at the post-match presentation.

“It has been great moment, sad moments. The amount of hard work, the pressure and strain, I won’t miss that. But you miss the highs and the rewards, playing with this team, be great to see how they develop. This week can’t be beaten, I can walk away with my head held high.”

Cook, who hit a 71 and 147 in the two innings, described James Anderson, who became Test cricket’s highest wicket-taking fast bowler, as England’s best player of all time. “To see Jimmy pass Glenn McGrath’s record was brilliant. That was the hardest bit, him and Broady are the ones I’ve played the most with, to know I’ll never stand at slip and drop another catch off them is sad,” said the 33-year-old opener.