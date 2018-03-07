Lanka stuns India in first T20 

Colombo : India’s second-string team lost their opening encounter of the Nidahas Tri-Nation T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka by five wickets, here on Tuesday night.

In reply, Sri Lanka scored the runs in 18.3 overs with Kusal Perera scoring 66 off 37 balls and Thisara Perera smashing an unbeaten 22 off 10 balls.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine run in limited overs format, smashing 90 off 49 balls as India shrugged off a poor start to post a competitive 174 for four against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan hammered six sixes and as many fours in an entertaining effort which came after the early loss of captain Rohit Sharma (0) and Suresh Raina (1). Rohit fell to a specular backward running catch from Jeevan Mendis off Dushmantha Chameera on the fourth ball of the innings. It became nine for two as Raina saw his timber rattled off a full toss from Nuwan Pradeep after he backed away outside the leg stump and exposed all three stumps. The southpaw, who made a comeback in the previous series against South Africa, fell victim to a careless shot on only the third ball he faced. Dhawan then gave the innings a much-needed move on with the help of Manish Pandey (37 off 35) as they shared a 95-run stand.

The stylish left-hander also had luck on his side enroute to his fifth T20 half century as a top edge off consecutive balls sailed over the boundary ropes.

India

Rohit c Mendis b Chameera 0

Shikhar c Perera b Gunathilleke……… 90

Raina b Pradeep.. 1

Pandey c Gunathilleke b Mendis…………….. 37

Pant c Pradeep b Chameera23

Karthik not out…… 13

Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-6) 10

Total: (5 wkts, 20 overs) 174

Bowling: Chameera 4-0-33-2, Pradeep 3-0-38-1, Dananjaya 4-0-37-0, Perera 3-0-25-0, Mendis 3-0-21-1, Gunathilleke 3-0-16-1.

Sri Lanka

Gunathilaka c Pant

b Unadkat…………. 19

Mendis c Dhawan b Sundar 11

Perera st Karthik b Sundar 66

Chandimal b Chahal 14

Tharanga b Chahal 17

Shanaka not out… 15

Thisara not out….. 22

Extras: (LB4,NB1,W6) 11

Total: (5wkts, 18.3 overs) 175

Bowling: Unadkat 3-0-35-1, Sundar 4-0-28-2, Thakur 3.3-0-42-0, Chahal 4-0-37-2, Shankar 2-0-15-0, Raina 2-0-14-0.