Lalchhanhimi and Sathish grab gold

Nagercoil : Lalchhanhimi and Sathish Kumar won gold medals on day three of the 32nd Senior National Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Lalchhanhimi topped in the 69kg women’s category, lifting a total of 214kg. She managed 94kg in snatch and 120kg in clean and jerk. Punam Yadav (211kg) and Rakhi Halder (197)of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) finished second and third respectively.

Sathish won the men’s 77kg gold with an overall lift of 317kg, three more than Ajay Singh and third-placed Papul Changmai, who lifted 313kg.