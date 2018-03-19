Lahiri slips to T-74, Stenson keeps lead

Orlando : Anirban Lahiri endured a roller-coaster back nine to card a two-over 74 and slipped down to T-74 after the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational here.

Lahiri had two doubles, on the 8th and the 18th and it made for a rather rough day, as he also endured two other bogeys on 10th and 11th. He did have four birdies, first on fifth and then in a space of four holes from 12th to the 15th at Bay Hill.

Meanwhile, Swede Henrik Stenson did just enough to stay one shot ahead. Stenson missed a short birdie putt and a 12-foot eagle attempt on the back nine.

He even had his tee shot knocked down by a gust of wind that led to bogey and closed out a one-under 71 to go into the final round with another chance to win at Bay Hill.

Among the rivals in focus will be Tiger Woods (69), who is five shots behind in Tied-10th.

Bryson DeChambeau also missed his share of chances in a round of 72 and was second one shot behind Stenson.

A number of players are still very much in range, and one of them could be Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy made eagle on No. 12 and birdied two of his last three holes and was two shots behind.

He will be in the penultimate group with Justin Rose, who shot a 67 while playing in the same group with Woods and wounded up three shots behind. Ryan Moore (67) also was three back.

Woods made a super 12-foot birdie following a sandwedge on the 18th for a 69. Woods was five shots behind. “I’m within reach if I shoot a really, really low round tomorrow,” Woods said.

Of his record eight victories at Bay Hill, Woods has led six times and was tied for the lead another time. His lone comeback also was from five-shots behind in 2009, when he rallied to beat Sean O’Hair with a 67 in the final round.

Woods has nine players in front of him, and they have some pedigree.

Stenson had a one-shot lead with four holes to play in 2015 when he had consecutive three-putts and Matt Every beat him. A year later, Stenson was tied for the lead on the back nine until dropping two shots and tying for third.

McIlroy has gone 26 tournaments since his last victory at the TOUR Championship in 2016 to win the FedExCup.